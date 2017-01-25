Experts: constitutional reforms to enhance political efficiency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan experts consider that redistribution of powers between the government bodies voiced by the President, will increase political efficiency.

"The program of the President allows to adapt the country for today's structural changes in the world. Redistribution of powers will increase political efficiency", - Managing Director of sayasat.org internet journal Baurzhan Tolegenov said.

According to the cochairman of the Eurasian network of experts Bolat Baykadamov, the Head of state in the performance answered many topical issues.

"It is, first of all, about the need of establishing authentic balance in the relation between different branches of authoritiy: executive, representative and presidential", - he told.