Experts from six countries to discuss UNESCO transnational nomination file in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Experts from six countries will gather in Minsk to discuss the preparation of the serial transnational nomination portfolio "Socialist Postwar Architecture in Central and Eastern Europe" to be submitted for the inclusion into the UNESCO World Heritage List, BelTA learnt from the Belarusian Institute of Culture.

Experts from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Czechia, and Germany will gather for a seminar in Minsk on 16-17 September to discuss the concept of the nomination file, to identify the stakeholders who will be involved in preparation of this nomination, and to draft a plan of joint action.

It has been tentatively decided that the nomination will include Karl Marx Allee in Berlin as the main socialist street in Eastern Berlin, Independence Avenue in Minsk, Khreshchatyk in Kiev, Moskovsky Avenue in Kharkov, Marszalkowska Street in Warsaw. A coordinating committee will be set up to prepare the nomination portfolio.



The seminar will be attended by representatives of the state heritage protection bodies, scientific and public organizations working in the field of the protection of cultural and natural heritage of Belarus, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.