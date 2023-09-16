Experts gather for 16th pharmaceutical conference in Amman

Workers in pharmaceuticals met for the sixteenth pharmaceutical conference titled: «Pharmacy in the second centenary: a future vision» in Amman this week, Petra reports.

Representatives from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Palestine, Lebanon, the UK, the US, India and Australia joined the conference, according to a statement.

The Vice President of the Arab Pharmacists Union, Mohamed Ababneh, said in the ceremony: «Today, we open proceedings for this international conference, a sector with which the king has shown support for and great interest in advancing and developing on all fronts.

«In doing so, we can raise the level of health services in both quality and efficiency.»

Ababneh said dialogues and workshops with decision makers at the conference would help issues facing the sector, which would lead to building a strategy and vision for the industry through 2030 in the context of rapid technological advance in the sector worldwide.

Chairman of the Conference’s Supreme Committee, Wasfi Nawafleh, said: «For several months, we have been working at full speed in the Conference’s Supreme Committee and related committees, with the union’s staff council, to create scientific, professional, and social programmes to guarantee a conference befitting of our beloved Jordan and our profession.»

There were two main programmes running at the conference. The first, a practical programme, and the second a professional programme.

Director General of the Food and Drug Administration, Nizar Mheidat, during the opening ceremony said the economy of the country would be boosted by encouraging investment in the pharmaceutical industry, which he said could be achieved by improving the business environment, modernising existing legacy systems which would in turn improve patient care standards and encourage technological innovation.