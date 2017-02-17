Experts more optimistic than Government on economic growth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The mood of the experts of the Institute of Economic Research about the forecast of economic growth in 2017 appeared more optimistic than that of the Government.

"We expect the risks for sustainable economic and social development of Kazakhstan are lowering. Growth of economic activity, gain in real income of population and growth of the mining industry will give significant support to the economy in 2017. The Institute of Economic Research predicts growth of economy in 2017 by 2.7%", said Director of the Center of Analytical Research Sarah Alpysbayeva speaking during today's round table :Third Modernization: Global Competitiveness".

Recently the Ministry of National Economy has raised the cap of GDP growth in 2017 from 1.9% to 2.5% having equaled it with the expectations of the International Monetary Fund.