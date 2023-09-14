Experts on Kazakhstan-US agenda within upcoming UNGA

The agenda of the visit of Kazakh delegation to New York for the UN General Assembly is expected to be productive and diverse. US experts talked about the topics of bilateral cooperation, aspects of interaction of mutual interest in an interview with Kazinform correspondent.

Ariel Cohen, the Managing Director of the Energy, Growth, and Security Program (EGS) at the International Tax and Investment Center (ITIC), stresses that over three decades Washington has been fostering relations with Astana, providing unwavering support for Kazakhstan’s strive for independence since its inception.

Central Asia, complicated and strategically important region due to its closeness with international giants such as Russia, China, Iran, and Afghanistan, is in the center of global policy. Geopolitical tension in the world forces us to pay attention to the issues of non-proliferation of nuclear and biological weapons. In this context, the history of Kazakhstan serves as the example for countries seeking access to weapons of mass destruction.

The recent upheavals in the region pointed to the critical importance of the Central Asian corridor for the US and the West in diversifying trade routes to ensure a reliable supply chain and transportation of hydrocarbons to the profitable European market. Therefore, discussions regarding the development of the Middle Corridor and its potential to optimize the movement of goods and resources from China to Europe are to prevail on the agenda.

Another issue the American side will join talks to discuss will be to prevent the activity of radical groups and terrorist organizations within Afghanistan. Experts express hope that Kazakhstan boasting an experience of diplomatic mediation could make its contribution to efforts aimed at ensuring security in Central Asia as a neutral broker.

Among the aspects of bilateral cooperation is the issue of attracting American investments to Kazakhstan. Stable interaction between the countries is largely due to diplomatic skills of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, an experienced foreign policy maker, who has been conducting successful dialogues with all interested sides for many years. His track of record of his successful visits to US, including his speech at the UN GA last year, highlights his competence at the international arena.

Wilder Sánchez, President of the Consulating Firm Second Floor Strategies, geopolitics analyst, notes that the key topic the two delegations will focus on will be trade and investment issues. He points out that the June visit of the US-Kazakhstan Business Council of the US Commerce Chamber was the first of its kind, which is believed to be a great achievement for both countries.

Photo: personal archive of Wilder Sánchez

According to the US data, the bilateral trade turnover hit around $3.7bn in 2022, and $1.9bn in January-June of 2023, meaning Kazakhstan is the main trade partner of the US in Central Asia.

In this regard, the expert thinks that parallel meetings between American and Kazakhstani officials are to be held within the UN GA to discuss greater trade and investments.

«US President Biden could visit Kazakhstan and meet President Tokayev, as well as other Central Asian leaders within the C5+1 format to demonstrate that Washington seeks to attach greater attention to Kazakhstan and CA,» said Sánchez.

Meanwhile, Washington cherishes its partnership with Kazakhstan and continues to maintain warm diplomatic relations. The visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Kazakhstan earlier this year is another significant diplomatic achievement for both Kazakhstan and the US.

Written by Rustem Kozhybayev