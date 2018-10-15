Experts plan to set up unified register of CIS children with cancer

ALMATY. KAZINFORM At today's sitting in Almaty childhood cancer specialists noted that cancer treatment in Kazakhstan is system-based and complies with the highest standards.

The sitting was purposed to improve survival of children with hematologic and cancer diseases in CIS states (Eurasian region).



"It is a great honor for us to host the second sitting of the childhood cancer specialists of CIS member states (Eurasian region). Protection and gain in children's heath through rendering high-technology medical assistance up to the international standards is the key goal of the scientific centre of pediatrics and pediatric surgery. I would like to note the important role of the Rogachyov national medical research centre of pediatric hematology, oncology and immunology in the development of Kazakhstan's pediatric oncology and hematology and express gratitude to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and WHO for initiating this forum of great importance for the whole Eurasian region. I hope that the Almaty meeting will become a starting point for collaboration of experts of the Eurasian region in development of childhood cancer service," Riza Boranbayeva, director of the scientific centre of pediatrics and pediatric surgery said.



The congress brought together childhood cancer specialists from Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, representatives from the UN WHO, doctors of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, experts from Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Armenia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, and Kyrgyzstan.



"Cancer is the most common cause of death among children worldwide, including CIS states (Eurasian region). We would like to improve survival rates among children with cancer in the region thanks to the strong state support, integration with the WHO, cooperation with international experts from the leading centres of hematology and oncology. We strive to turn our joint group into a platform to help each other in treating malignant tumors in children, to contribute to improving children's health with cancer and to share best practices," representative of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Agulnik said.