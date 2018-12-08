Experts: Seven Facets of the Great Steppe - tool of forming national consciousness

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Political scientists and scholars of Kazakhstan gathered in Aktobe for discussing the issues of research and revival of the Great Steppe heritage.

The meeting held in the office of the regional Nur Otan Party was opened by Director of Sacred Kazakhstan Research Centre Berik Abdigali.



According to him, the goal of the President's latest article "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe" as well as "Rukhani Janghyru" programme is to form national self-consciousness of Kazakhstanis. "For this reason we attach great importance to restoring history of the Kazakh people, exploring sacred sites and the roots of nation," Mr.Abdigali said.

"It is not accidental that the Head of State calls to organize tours around the sacred places of Kazakhstan for youth. By popularizing these sites and by enabling the young people to study them, we will awake their national pride and self-consciousness. As soon as the research works on the sacred sites are completed, they will be taken under state protection," he added.



Berik Abdigali awarded ‘100th Jubilee of Alash Government' medal to three residents of Aktobe city - employee of the Regional Ethnography Museum Bekarystan Myrzabay, ethnographer Sagynay Kussainov and professor Amangeldy Aitaly.





Director General of Kazinform International News Agency Askar Umarov believes that studying the Great Steppe heritage is of paramount importance for building a unified nation.



"We view the Presidential article as a course of the fourth modernization. Economic, political and spiritual modernization is closely linked to the modernization of historical consciousness. A nation loses itself without historical consciousness. The article ‘Seven Facets of the Great Steppe' underlines non-stop processes of civilization in the entire territory of Eurasia - from the Baikal to the Balkans. We are the descendants of the Great Steppe. This should be perceived as a part of state ideology and a tool of strengthening and building the nation," A.Umarov said.

