Experts to discuss Eurasian economic integration in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Commission and the National Research University Higher School of Economics in association with the Eurasian Studies Center will hold a seminar on Day 3 of the annual International Forum Eurasian Week in Astana.

Scheduled on August 26, the seminar will be themed The role of experts, research and educational institutions in the development of Eurasian economic integration.



As part of the seminar, participants will hold a panel discussion and a roundtable involving representatives of academic community from the EAEU member states.



The participants will work out approaches to creating a model of networking cooperation of EAEU experts. This will allow to develop recommendations, factor in the decision-making process on development of Eurasian economic integration and shape up the image of the future Eurasian Economic Union.



The session is set to be held at 12:00-16:00 p.m. at EXPO-2017 Congress Center on August 26.