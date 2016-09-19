Experts to examine cause of seals, fish death in Mangistau region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Specialists in Mangistau region will look into the reason behind the death of seals and fish on the Caspian Sea coast, a source at the Ecology Department of the region said.

"We will consult with Kazhydromet, the national weather service, regarding weather conditions in Mangistau region. The fishery inspection has already responded to the scene. They will carry out necessary tests together with local specialists. The work group has not been formed yet. Water samples will be collected. The fishery inspection will examine the seals corpses and announce the results of examination tomorrow," deputy head of the Ecology Department of Mangistau region Bauyrzhan Amirbekov told Kazinform correspondent.



Earlier it was reported that locals spotted dead seals and fish on the Caspian Sea coast in Fort-Shevchenko on September 18.