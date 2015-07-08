EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:54, 08 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Exploration well drilling on Satpayev block in Atyrau region started

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The first exploration well drilling on Satpayev block (Atyrau region. Kazakhstan's sector of the Caspian Sea) has started.

    "Promising Satpayev block is located 90 kilometers from the coast. Probable oil reserves are estimated at 250 million tons. Oil deposits are located in Jurassic sediments at a depth of about 3 km. The project depth of the first exploration well is 3100 meters," the statement of "Satpayev operating" company reads.

    Tags:
    Energy Atyrau region Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!