Exploration well drilling on Satpayev block in Atyrau region started

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The first exploration well drilling on Satpayev block (Atyrau region. Kazakhstan's sector of the Caspian Sea) has started.

"Promising Satpayev block is located 90 kilometers from the coast. Probable oil reserves are estimated at 250 million tons. Oil deposits are located in Jurassic sediments at a depth of about 3 km. The project depth of the first exploration well is 3100 meters," the statement of "Satpayev operating" company reads.