Explorer Henry Worsley dies attempting unaided Antarctic crossing

The explorer Henry Worsley, who was on the brink of becoming the first man to cross the Antarctic unaided, has died in his attempt.

The former British army officer was just 30 miles short of completing the record solo crossing when he had to be airlifted off the ice, his family announced on Monday.

Worsley, 55, had covered 913 miles over 71 days on his own, including passing the south pole, when he was forced to call for help after succumbing to exhaustion and severe dehydration.

His wife, Joanna, said in a statement: "It is with heartbroken sadness I let you know that my husband, Henry Worsley, has died following complete organ failure, despite all efforts of ALE [Antarctic Logistics and Expeditions] and medical staff at the Clinica Magallanes in Punta Arenas, Chile."

After spending two days unable to move from his tent, the married father-of-two decided to pull out of the charity adventure.

He was flown to a hospital in Punta Arenas where he had surgery after doctors discovered his abdomen was infected with bacterial peritonitis. He died on Sunday.

Worsley was attempting to complete Sir Ernest Shackleton's unfinished journey to the south pole.

In his final statement sent from Antarctica, Worsley described how his desire to help wounded soldiers with their rehabilitation was the central focus of his expedition.

"Having been a career soldier for 36 years and recently retired, it has been a way of giving back to those far less fortunate than me," he said.

He described his sadness at having to pull out so close to completing the challenge.

"The 71 days alone on the Antarctic with over 900 statute miles covered and a gradual grinding down of my physical endurance finally took its toll today, and it is with sadness that I report it is journey's end - so close to my goal."

Shackleton's granddaughter Alexandra Shackleton described her huge sadness. Speaking to BBC News she said: "Henry will be a huge loss to the adventuring world. The fact that he very nearly made it, only 30 miles short of his goal, makes it in some ways even worse."

Paul Rose, the former base commander of the British Antarctic Survey, paid tribute to Worsley's organisation and dedication. "He wasn't just a headcase going off on mad adventures. Henry really thought this thing through," Rose told BBC News.

He added: "The conditions haven't change from [Robert Falcon] Scott and Shackleton's days. The Antarctic is still an incredible hostile place. There were some days when I thought Henry was obviously going to make it, he was going like the clappers ... When you're 30 miles from the end of a 900-and-something [mile] journey, along with many people I thought he would cruise the last little bit. But when the system gets that run down then all sorts of things begin to happen and that weather will have really hit him hard. He did a smart thing and made the call for evacuation, but sadly his system was beaten down so much he just couldn't recover."

Prince William, who was patron of the expedition, expressed his sadness at the explorer's death, saying he and Prince Harry had lost a friend.

The trek was raising money for the Endeavour Fund, a charity managed by the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. Prince William said in a statement: "Harry and I are very sad to hear of the loss of Henry Worsley. He was a man who showed great courage and determination and we are incredibly proud to be associated with him. We have lost a friend, but he will remain a source of inspiration to us all, especially those who will benefit from his support to the Endeavour Fund. We will now make sure that his family receive the support they need at this terribly difficult time."

Worsley was trying to recreate the majority of the untravelled journey 100 years after Shackleton's hopes of leading the first team across the Antarctic were crushed: his ship Endurance was trapped and sunk by pack ice in 1915, leaving his team stranded.

Peritonitis occurs when the thin layer of tissue lining the abdomen becomes infected. Symptoms can include swelling of the abdomen, vomiting, chills, lack of appetite and a high temperature. Complications include sepsis and septic shock.

