Explorer Jacek Palkiewicz to say goodbye to adventures in Marco Polo style

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Well-known Polish explorer Jacek Palkiewicz said Wednesday that he had decided to end his traveling career by following in the footsteps of legendary Venetian Marco Polo on the Silk Road, which connects Asia and Europe, EFE reports.

"There comes a time in life when you have to pay attention to age, but you want to leave a mark, an important trace behind you. The Silk Road is a symbol of adventure for a man like me who loves to travel," Palkiewicz said in a press conference in Astana.



As previously reported , the New Silk Road 2017/2018 international expedition is scheduled to start in the spring of 2018. Its route will run through the territories of China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus and Poland following the historical Silk Road as a symbolic "caravan" of offroad cars.