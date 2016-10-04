Exploring China's new frontier: Nomadic Kazakh lifestyle faces transformation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM China's CCTV channel has shot a series of documentary films "Exploring China's new frontier", the 1st episode of which was devoted to nomadic Kazakhs living in Xinjiang, the biggest ethnic autonomous region as well as the biggest provincial-level region, about one-sixth of China's land mass.

The authors spent six weeks filming to provide a true picture of Xinjiang. The team visited a northern village in the Yili Kazakh Prefecture. They found out how modernization has brought dramatic changes to this once isolated village, and saw new conflicts among the different groups there.

A pastoral life, at the foot of the Tian Shan Mountains. Qiongkushitai is known for its idyllic beauty. Some 300 Kazakh families live in this village.



86 year-old Aby Johmubay has been roaming the grasslands ever since he was born.



"This place used to be very quiet, with few people living a nomadic life. Now, we’ve seen a lot of people coming from outside. Animal husbandry has been restricted by the government’s grazing ban," said Aby Johmubay, Herdsman Qiongkushitai, Xinjiang.



Ehye Bahyar, is Aby’s grandson. He’s one of the eight children from the village who've been admitted to university. Ehye also loves the grasslands, but he doesn’t want the life of his grandfather.



Qiongkushitai’s “peaceful” existence came to an end five years ago, when it was listed as a “State Historical and Cultural Village.” Roads have been built, connecting to even the most remote homes. The local government promotes tourism to upgrade the living conditions. The growing number of visitors has forced lifestyle changes.



And many welcome this. Ehye is hoping Qiongkushitai will open, much more.



"No, I don’t want to stay in the mountain areas forever. I want to realize my dreams, and I really want to make a change to the traditional lifestyle. I can’t raise livestock on the grasslands all my life. I have my own dreams and grandpa has his dreams. I would love to go to the big cities to observe, to open my mind and eyes. What I don’t really like about tourism is -- I wish the tourists who come to my village wouldn't casually drop rubbish, and damage our natural environment," said Ehye Bahyar.



Qiongkushitai is changing. The centuries-old way of life of their ancestors is disappearing.



"I really don’t know whether the nomadic life can still continue in the future. The fact is, as tourism grows, the grazing environment is getting worse. The grazing areas have been further reduced. These changes have made the traditional lifestyle difficult," said Aby Johmubay.



Aby says modern conveniences are not the measure of his happiness. He feels as though he's sitting at the edge of the ancient world, in an increasingly urban Xinjiang.



He says it’s really comfortable in the old village. And he intends to savor it as long as it lasts.



Source: CCTV



