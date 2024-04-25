Exploring journalism stories through Al Jazeera's insightful lectures

The International School of Journalism on the basis of Maqsut Narikbayev University launched a series of educational lectures on April 22, covering a wide range of topics from data journalism and fact-checking to the history of Al Jazeera's journey and news reporting from war zones, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

This program is held as part of the “Al Jazeera Week” initiative, organized by the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Al Jazeera Media Network with the participation of Maqsut Narikbayev University.

The duration of the lectures is 4 days, and participation in them is open to students, teachers and professional journalists. Experts from Al Jazeera act as lecturers, providing unique knowledge and practical skills on each of the topics presented.

The organizers pay particular attention to the field of data journalism, which opens up new perspectives for participants in analyzing and visualizing information. Mohammed El-Haddad, data journalist and instructor of Al Jazeera's interactive team “AJLabs”, spoke about the essence of data journalism at the present time.

El-Haddad also talked about how technology and artificial intelligence can be used to tell stories in journalism, providing examples from Al Jazeera's experience. Specifically, he recounted the story of reconstructing the village of Bayt Nabala, which relied on the memories of survivors and their descendants, representations generated by artificial intelligence, and documented history.

The lecturer also highlights the significance of utilizing all accessible technologies for storytelling purposes. He emphasizes the importance of discerning which tools to use effectively.

At the end of each lecture, the organizers hold a question and answer session, during which the speakers respond to any questions related to the topic being discussed.