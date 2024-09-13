Exploring the heart of Central Asia: Paul Lombardi's Journey through Kazakhstan

The 5th World Nomad Games has brought thousands of international visitors from every corner of the world to the capital of Kazakhstan. Along with the people come their stories and experiences, one of which was discovered by a Kazinform correspondent. In an interview, Paul Lombardi, an 83-year-old bird-watching enthusiast from Utah, shares his enthralling journey through the heart of Central Asia.

Paul is now a retired middle school science teacher from Utah, who embodies a spirit of adventure and curiosity that defies his age. With a passion for bird watching, Paul has set out on an extraordinary journey to Central Asia, a region he is exploring for the first time, despite having visited Mongolia previously. His journey has brought him to Kazakhstan, where he has immersed himself in the country's vibrant culture and rich history.

Paul's arrival in Kazakhstan started with the opening ceremonies of The 5th World Nomad Games, which he described as "fantastic." The ceremony featured a mesmerizing blend of traditional music, dance, and speeches, all of which highlighted the importance of preserving the nomadic culture and promoting Kazakhstan's heritage on the global stage. Paul was particularly impressed by the elaborate historical presentations, which skillfully illustrated Kazakhstan’s history through a captivating display of choreography and storytelling. In his opinion, the event creatively showcased key historical moments and figures, such as the Silk Road and Genghis Khan.

“I've read about the Silk Road and some of the famous people like Genghis Khan. And so I thought the way that this is the opening ceremony showed the important parts of the history was outstanding. Probably never seen anything quite so, I guess, I've already told people, extra good. It was an extravaganza," Paul remarked.

Paul also expressed admiration for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, whom he described as a forward-thinking leader. From Paul’s perspective, the president’s strategic vision and ability to build connections on the global stage were noteworthy aspects of Kazakhstan’s leadership. “He knows where he's going. He seems to know how to bring people together as well,” Paul said.

Cultural immersion has been a significant part of Paul's journey. He has enjoyed the traditional costumes seen during the ceremonies and the everyday attire he encounters. The distinctive and beautifully crafted costumes, including the unique hats worn by Kazakh men, have captured his fascination. The traditional garments, combined with the warmth of Kazakh hospitality, have left a lasting impression on him.

While Paul’s primary focus is bird watching, he views his travels as an opportunity to explore and appreciate the diverse cultures of the regions he visits. His plans include returning to Kazakhstan for more bird watching and further exploring the surrounding Central Asian countries.

Paul's extensive travel history spans continents, including Africa, South America, and Central America. His goal is to experience as much of Central Asia as possible. He remains enthusiastic about discovering new places and sharing his experiences with friends back home. "Central Asia has welcomed me with open arms," Paul reflects, "and I hope to travel even more and see even more cities."