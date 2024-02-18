Explosion at firecracker factory kills 10, injures 9 in India

At least 10 people were killed and nine others critically injured Saturday in an explosion at a firecracker factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, police said, Xinhua reported.

The blast took place in Virudhunagar district, about 569 km southwest of Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

According to police, the victims were working in the factory when the blast occurred in the chemical mixing room of the factory.

The injured were admitted to a government hospital. Media reports said the explosion completely damaged the manufacturing facility