Explosion at IMF Paris office

PARIS. KAZINFORM. One employee of the International Monetary Fund has been injured in an explosion at the group's offices in Paris, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Local media reports the explosion may have been caused by a letter bomb

While no details of the incident were disclosed. Criminal police of Paris is investigating the case.



It should be reminded that last Wednesday the guard of the German Ministry of Finance intercepted an envelope, which also contained explosives. Then Greek group Conspiracy of Fire Cells claimed responsibility.