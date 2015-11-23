Explosion heard at Yasukuni Shrine, no injuries reported

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An explosion was heard at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Monday morning with firefighters finding the ceiling and wall of a men's public bathroom south of the shrine burned.

Nobody was injured in the incident but police sent a dedicated bomb unit to the shrine and are investigating further, suspecting it could have been a politically motivated attack.

More than 100 police, firefighters and Yasukuni Shrine officials gathered near the explosion site. Investigators said that the explosion left holes in the ceiling and burns on the floor of the bathroom, with batteries and objects believed to be unexploded bombs scattered around.

