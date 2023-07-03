EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:45, 03 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Explosion heard in Tokyo's Shimbashi district: police

    None
    Photo: Kyodo
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM The sound of an explosion was heard and smoke seen on Monday from a building in Tokyo's Shimbashi district, police said, Kyodo reports.

    At least three people were injured in the incident, the police said, adding that none are in life-threatening condition.

    An emergency call was made by an eyewitness to the police at around 3:15 p.m.

    A fire broke out on the second floor of the building, according to the police.

    The site is in an area filled with eateries and businesses, located around 300 meters west of JR Shimbashi Station.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!