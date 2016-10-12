Explosion hits mosque in Afghan Balkh Province: 6 killed, 30 wounded

KABUL. KAZINFORM - At least six people were killed and more than 30 were wounded in a suicide attack on mosque in Balkh province in Afghanistan, Tolonews reports citing governor's spokesman.

Just a day before more than 30 worshipers were killed or wounded as a result of shooting by a number of gunmen in the shrine in the west of Afghanistan's Kabul city.

According to the Khaama news agency, the gunmen, one on whom detonated a suicide vest, attacked the Imam Ali shrine in Karte Sakhi area of the city. Earlier in the day, a Health Ministry source told Sputnik that 18 were wounded in the attack.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for that attack. Afghanistan has been plagued by an ongoing Taliban insurgency since the early 1990s. The militants are notorious for staging attacks against civilian and state targets in Afghanistan and Pakistan, seeking to establish strict Sharia law on territories under their control.



Photo:© AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul

Source: Sputnik