    15:36, 19 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Explosion in Istanbul&#39;s Taksim

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM An explosion occured on March 19 in central Istanbul, on the busy İstiklal Avenue in Taksim, Doğan News Agency reported.
    According to initial reports, two people were injured in the explosion.
    The pedestrian street was completely sealed off and police officers and ambulances were deployed to the area.

    Source: The Journal of Turkish Weekly
