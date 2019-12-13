EN
    16:55, 13 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Explosion injures 25 in German city: police

    BERLIN. KAZINFORM At least 25 people were injured when an explosion happened in an apartment building in the German city of Blankenburg on Friday morning, local police said in its latest update, Xinhua reported.

    Residents were being evacuated from the building, and the cause of the blast had yet to be determined, according to authorities.

    It could not be ruled out that there would be more injured, police spokesman Uwe Becker was cited by German media Focus as saying.

    Photo: www.rt.com/ Courtesy: Polizei Magdeburg

