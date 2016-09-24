EN
    14:58, 24 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Explosion near Iraqi city of Tikrit kills 13 people

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Thirteen people were killed in a double bomb blast at the entrance to the city of Tikrit in northern Iraq, media reported Saturday.

    According to Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen broadcaster, suicide bombers staged two explosions at the main entrance to the north of the city. ​No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. Tikrit is located in the province of Saladin, where the military earlier this week liberated the city of Al Shirqat from the Islamic State, a militant group banned in Russia and many other countries. 

    Source: Sputniknews

