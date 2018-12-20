EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:20, 20 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Explosion occurred at gas processing plant in Zhambyl region

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two persons were injured as a result of a blast at a gas processing blast in Zhambyl region, Kazinform has learnt from the MIA Emergencies Committee press service.

    The blast occurred December 20 at 08:27 in the territory of  LLP Amangeldi Gas Processing Plant in Asa village of Zhambyl municipality.

    The incident was caused by gas-air mixture explosion in chimney with further burning of oil sediments in the area of 8sq.m. null

    "The fire was localized at 08:39 and extinguished at 09:08. As a result, 2 measuring instrument supervisors got burns and were hospitalized," Emergencies Spokesperson Nursultan Nurakhmetov said.

    Tags:
    Incidents Zhambyl region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!