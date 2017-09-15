Explosion reportedly hits London underground train

LONDON. KAZINFORM - People suffered burns after a white container exploded inside a train car at London's Parsons Green tube station, according to local media, resulting in a stampede and injuries. Police and medical services are responding to the incident.

Pictures appearing in the wake of the incident show emergency services working on the scene and people fleeing it, causing stampede. The Parsons Green tube station was closed and train services on the line were halted. Police called on people to avoid the area near the station, Sputnik reports.



"We were called at 8:21 a. m. and we have information there was a fire on a train eastbound at the platform at Parsons Green. We have got two fire engines there," a London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said as quoted by The Sun newspaper.



The Metropolitan Police, the London Ambulance and the London Fire Brigade had arrived at the underground station.



The incident has not been classified a terrorist attack.



The UK capital has recently suffered a string of terrorist attacks.



In early June, a vehicle hit pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.



In late March, 4 people were killed and many were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on London's Westminster Bridge near the UK Parliament building. One man was later shot by police after he stabbed an officer inside the Parliament compound.

Photo: © REUTERS/ Kevin Coombs