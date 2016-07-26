Explosion rocks arms factory in Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A huge explosion occurred at the Araz arms factory in Shirvan, Azerbaijan. The factory is owned by the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan.

Witnesses said they heard a loud explosion, followed by fire and intermittent blasts at the warehouse facilities.



Local media reported that six people injured in the blast were hospitalized to the Central Hospital of Shirvan city. There was no immediate word on casualties.



It is still unclear what caused the explosion, RIA Novosti reports.



Emergency crews are evacuating residents of nearby areas. All roads around the factory have been cordoned off.



