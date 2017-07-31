Explosions, gunfire heard in Afghanistan's Kabul

KABUL. KAZINFORM - At least two explosions and gunfire were heard in downtown Kabul on Monday morning, local media reported.

According to the Tolo News channel, the explosions were heard in the Shar-e-Naw area. The blast was reportedly close to the Iraqi embassy in the capital.



Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. The instability has persisted in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, Sputnik reports.



The lack of control and instability turned the country into home to the largest opium poppy production and distribution network in the world.