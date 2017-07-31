EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:55, 31 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Explosions, gunfire heard in Afghanistan's Kabul

    None
    None
    KABUL. KAZINFORM - At least two explosions and gunfire were heard in downtown Kabul on Monday morning, local media reported.

    According to the Tolo News channel, the explosions were heard in the Shar-e-Naw area. The blast was reportedly close to the Iraqi embassy in the capital.

    Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. The instability has persisted in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, Sputnik reports.

    The lack of control and instability turned the country into home to the largest opium poppy production and distribution network in the world.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!