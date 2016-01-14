Explosions in central Jakarta injure at least 3, gunfire reported

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - At least three people were injured Thursday after explosions took place near a shopping mall in the center of Indonesia's capital, according to police and witnesses, Kyodo reports.

A Jakarta police spokesman said one explosion happened at a police station near the popular Sarinah department store.

Local television reported an exchange of gunfire as well as possible involvement of a suicide bomber.

The Associated Press said one of its reporters saw at least one dead body.