EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:00, 14 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Explosions in central Jakarta injure at least 3, gunfire reported

    None
    None
    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - At least three people were injured Thursday after explosions took place near a shopping mall in the center of Indonesia's capital, according to police and witnesses, Kyodo reports.

    A Jakarta police spokesman said one explosion happened at a police station near the popular Sarinah department store.
    Local television reported an exchange of gunfire as well as possible involvement of a suicide bomber.
    The Associated Press said one of its reporters saw at least one dead body.

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!