Explosive neighborhood: Volcano erupts near nuclear plant

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fiery explosion brightened the night sky over the Japanese city of Kagoshima, as the nearby Sakurajima volcano began erupting.

The volcano is located some 50km from the Sendai nuclear station. No injuries have been reported, and the state meteorological agency has declared a 2-mile restricted zone around the volcano. The agency warned that settlements on the bottom of Sakurajima could be affected by ash and flying debris.