EXPO 2016 kicks off in Antalya

ANTALYA. KAZINFORM - The International specialized exhibition EXPO 2016 under the motto "A Green World for the Next Generation" has kicked off in Antalya, Turkey on Friday (April 22).

Attending the unveiling ceremony were President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister of the country Ahmet Davutoğlu, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey.

Kazakhstan was represented by Chairman of "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Vice Minister of Education and Science Takir Balykbayev and others.

Over 50 countries, including Kazakhstan, Germany, the Netherlands, China, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Pakistan, are expected to participate.

The fair will be open to public 191 days until October 30, 2016.