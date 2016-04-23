EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:41, 23 April 2016 | GMT +6

    EXPO 2016 kicks off in Antalya

    None
    None
    ANTALYA. KAZINFORM - The International specialized exhibition EXPO 2016 under the motto "A Green World for the Next Generation" has kicked off in Antalya, Turkey on Friday (April 22).

    Attending the unveiling ceremony were President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister of the country Ahmet Davutoğlu, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey.
    Kazakhstan was represented by Chairman of "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Vice Minister of Education and Science Takir Balykbayev and others.
    Over 50 countries, including Kazakhstan, Germany, the Netherlands, China, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Pakistan, are expected to participate.
    The fair will be open to public 191 days until October 30, 2016.

    Tags:
    Events Kazakhstan and Turkey Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!