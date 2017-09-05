EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:36, 05 September 2017 | GMT +6

    EXPO-2017: 11-year-old sets a world record

    None
    None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM At the EXPO-2017 international exhibition, 11-year-old resident of Akmola region Amir Makhmet set a new world record by completing 53 exercises with bottles, Kazinform refers to the regional communications service.

    Amir's new achievement, who is a five-times Kazakhstan Guinness Book Record holder in push-ups and plank was registered by the representative of the Guinness Book of Records in Kazakhstan Shyngys Kudaibergenov.
    null 

    Amir dedicated his new record to the Day of Knowledge and urged all students to study well and lead a healthy lifestyle.

     

    Tags:
    Youth of Kazakhstan EXPO 2017 Astana Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!