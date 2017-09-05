EXPO-2017: 11-year-old sets a world record

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM At the EXPO-2017 international exhibition, 11-year-old resident of Akmola region Amir Makhmet set a new world record by completing 53 exercises with bottles, Kazinform refers to the regional communications service.

Amir's new achievement, who is a five-times Kazakhstan Guinness Book Record holder in push-ups and plank was registered by the representative of the Guinness Book of Records in Kazakhstan Shyngys Kudaibergenov.



Amir dedicated his new record to the Day of Knowledge and urged all students to study well and lead a healthy lifestyle.