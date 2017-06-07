EN
    17:00, 07 June 2017 | GMT +6

    EXPO-2017: American student with Kazakh roots becomes USA pavilion ambassador

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The University of Wisconsin student Vera Swanson became an ambassador of the USA pavilion at the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    She is one of the 40 American student ambassadors at the EXPO. The girl noted that it might be because of her Kazakh roots that she quickly became friends with many Kazakh students at the University. Vera's grandparents come from Taraz.

    Vera has studied at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty for a year and now she is exploring the capital of Kazakhstan, which she came to admire.

    She hopes that ideas presented at the exhibition will be realized in the near future. "Being a student ambassador at this kind of a world exhibition is a great honor, as well as it is a great responsibility. I am very grateful to this opportunity, "she said.

     

