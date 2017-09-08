EXPO-2017 Askar Mamin takes part in opening of Russia day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh-Russian relations have become an example of how bilateral relations between countries should develop in the 21st century, said the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin at the opening of the National Day of the Russian Federation at the Astana EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Relations between our countries are an example of friendship, strategic partnership, the basis for which is the Treaty on Good-Neighborliness and Alliance in the 21st Century signed by the heads of our states Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin. Russia is an important trade and economic partner for Kazakhstan, trade between our countries is developing dynamically," he said.

According to him, today there are more than 7,000 thousand joint Kazakh-Russian enterprises in Kazakhstan and new promising projects are being developed.

Mr. Mamin also noted that the Russian pavilion is one of the most visited at EXPO-2017.

The event was also attended by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Arkady Dvorkovich who in his speech touched upon the prospects for the Russia's energy industry development, as well as the country's role in the energy balance on the continent.

As it was reported, Russia pavilion reveals the EXPO's theme of "Future Energy" in the context of Russian Arctic region, which is considered the most promising in terms of developing alternative energy in Russia. One of the main elements of the country's exposition in Astana is a block of ice from the Arctic. Also, Rosatom Corporation presents here a project of a nuclear-powered icebreaker "Leader", which can move and navigate through 4-meter thick ice at record speeds, as well as an operating floating nuclear power plant.