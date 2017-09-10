EXPO-2017: best pavilions awarded

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An award ceremony honoring the best pavilions of the exhibition was held last night at Astana EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The international jury handed the awards in several categories. Thus, among the joint pavilions, Carribean Plaza was awarded for the best design and Tajikistan for addressing the exhibition theme.



Among the pavilions under 400 m2 were Poland - design, and Finland - addressing the theme.



Among the pavilions with an area between 400 and 700 m2 "best design" award went to Qatar while Switzerland was named the one that addressed the theme the best.

Among the pavilions larger than 700 m2, Russian pavilion was recognized as the one with the best design and Germany addressed the exhibition theme the best.













Photo: Victor Fedyunin