EXPO 2017 boosts retail trade in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the first month of the EXPO, the volume of retail trade in Astana grew by 37%. On the whole, the sales of consumer goods in the republic increased 15%, according to ranking.kz.

For six months the retail trade in Kazakhstan has amounted to nearly 4 trillion tenge, showing 15 percent increase as compared to the same period of the last year. In June, in particular, the amount of retail has equaled KZT751bn or plus 13pct against June last year.

The experts highlight the trend that the population switched its purchases from the markets to specialized trade centers and shops. The share of the market purchases has reduced from 75% in 2000 to 43% in June 2017. The trade enterprises have sold goods for a total of KZT422bn in June, which is 22 percent higher than in June a year late. In the meantime, the individual entrepreneurs, including those working in the markets, have sold commodities for KZT330 billion (+4%).

Among the regions, the highest retail trade growth in June was observed in Astana. For the first month of the EXPO, the retail turnover in the capital has risen 37pct as compared to June last year and amounted KZT96.3 billion at 24pct annual average growth. Specifically the turnover of registered trade enterprises has equaled KZT67.4bn, or increasing 44%, at the annual average growth of 20 percent.

The individual entrepreneurs have a slightly worse situation: retail turnover of goods and services has increased 22pct. For the month of June, the non-food trade has grown by 50pct, at 19pct annual average growth amounting to KZT64.6bn, whereas the food products have expanded by 16% getting to KZT31.7bn.

The June retail sales of non-food and food products in the country have equaled 464 billion (+10% vs. June last year) and 287.5 billion tenge (+ 19%) respectively.