EXPO-2017: Cuba to hold a carnival parade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Day of the Republic of Cuba will be celebrated today at the Astana EXPO-2017, Kazinform reports with reference to the EXPO media center.

"The delegation of the participating country will be headed by President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba - Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén," the report reads.

It is worth noting that Cuba holds its National Day at all specialized exhibitions on July 26, the Day of the National Rebellion.

On this day in 1953 a group of young Cubans, under the command of Fidel Castro, attacked the military barracks of Moncada in order to initiate an armed struggle against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista.

On its National Day Cuba will present the "Rhythms from Cuba" musical show. It is a great opportunity to enjoy the energy and passion of Cuban culture.

"The show will end with a carnival parade from the stage of the National Day to the Latin America pavilion," the report reads.