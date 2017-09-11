EXPO-2017 declared closed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the EXPO-2017 ending will be the beginning of several new large-scale projects, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the official closing ceremony of the exhibition in Astana the Head of State told about the projects that will be realized on the site after the exhibition.

"Nur Alem" and a number of other pavilions reflecting the theme of the exhibition will be kept as the EXPO's heritage. The ending of the exhibition will become the beginning of several new large-scale projects. First of all, it is the Astana International Financial Center that should become a financial hub, investment attraction center and occupy a worthy niche in the international financial system," he said.

Another project, according to the President, it is also planned to create an international center for the development of green technologies and investments and an international technology park for IT start-ups.

"Thus, the whole EXPO exhibition complex will continue to serve the tasks of innovative and sustainable development. And I call on everyone to actively cooperate in the work of the new centers," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

Concluding his speech the President thanked everyone who took part in organizing and visited the event in Kazakh capital.

"On that note I declare the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 closed! I express my gratitude to the people of Kazakhstan for their support in implementing the idea of the exhibition. Thousands of people worked for the successful organization of the exhibition and I am very grateful to everyone for your participation in this significant event for Kazakh land!" he concluded.