EXPO 2017 facilities in Astana to be commissioned in autumn 2016

BURABAI. KAZINFORM - All EXPO-2017 facilities are to be commissioned in autumn 2016, according to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"We are getting ready to host the EXPO-2017 event. The construction is in full swing and we plan to commission all facilities in autumn 2016. We invite all countries to participate and showcase their pavilions to the public," President Nazarbayev said at the meeting with the heads of delegations of the CIS member states in the resort village Burabai. The Head of State reminded that the main theme of the upcoming exhibition will be "The Future Energy". "We are going to demonstrate our achievements in alternative energy," the Kazakh leader added.