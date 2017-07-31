EXPO 2017 Football Cup schedule

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The legends of the world football will take part in the international football tournament, reports sports.kz.

The teams of Kazakhstan, Russia, Italy, Germany, Portugal and the World Legends Team (group stage) will meet in qualifying matches in Astana Arena stadium.

Kazakhstan will be represented by the veterans of the national football: Oleg Voskoboynikov, Igor Avdeyev, Andrei Karpovich, Kairat Aubakirov, Murat Tleshev, Nurbol Zhumaskaliyev and Andrei Finonchenko.

August 4

18.30 - 20.00 Photo & autograph sessions at Astana EXPO 2017 site

August 5 - matchday, group stage, Astana Arena

12:00 - 12:45 - Kazakhstan - Italy (Group A)

13:00 - 13:45 - Germany - Russia (Group B)

14:00 - 14:30 - Opening Ceremony

14:45 - 15:30 - World Legends Team - Kazakhstan (Group A)

15:45 - 16:30 - Portugal - Germany (Group B)

16:45 - 17:30 - Italy - World Legends Team (Group A)

17:45 - 18:30 - Russia - Portugal (Group B)

August 6 - matchday, final games, Astana Arena

13:30 - 14:15 - Fifth place playoff (3A - 3B)

14:30 - 15:15 - Third place playoff (2A - 2B)

15:30 - 16:15 - Finals (1A - 1B)

16:30 - 17:15 - Team Awarding Ceremony

Tickets can be purchased at tickets.expo2017astana.com.