EXPO 2017: Great Britain's pavillion presented

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An official presentation of the British pavilion at the EXPO 2017 international exhibition took place in London, Kazinform reports citing the Kazakh Embassy in Great Britain.

The opening of the pavilion is scheduled for June 10 in Astana during the National Day of the UK at the EXPO 2017.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erlan Idrissov, UK Minister of State for Trade and Investment Greg Hands, UK National Commissioner for EXPO 2017 Charles Hendry as well as the representatives of the British Government, Parliament, business and expert communities attended the event.

Taking the floor Ambassador Idrissov thanked the British side for the support of Kazakhstan in holding the EXPO 2017 and stressed important contribution of London to the organization and promotion of this international event.

Great Britain became one of the first countries which confirmed its participation in the EXPO 2017. The participation of the UK in the global forum proves the country’s adherence to building and development of long-term partnership with Kazakhstan.

The Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan will be the first CIS and CA state which will host the EXPO 2017. “EXPO 2017 will become one of the most important global forums in its history. Astana will turn into one of the international energy and cultural centers of the world. During the EXPO 2017 Kazakhstan plans to host the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the OIC Summit for Science and Technologies, national days of the EXPO 2017 participating countries as well as various ministerial forums – more than 3,000 cultural and sport events in total,” said he.

In turn, British Minister G.Hands stressed a high level of development of bilateral relations between our countries, priority role of Kazakhstani market for the UK and invited the attendees to join the Сaravan-EXPO 2017 roadshow to be held in London April 13-16, 2017.



According to G.Hands, Astana EXPO 2017 is a good opportunity for Britain to demonstrate its latest technologies and innovative developments in energy to the world.

Besides, British Commissioner for EXPO 2017 Charles Hendry said that his country views the exhibition as a unique opportunity to develop business cooperation with Kazakhstan and other countries participating in the exhibition.

The theme of the British pavilion at the exhibition will be “We are Energy”. The pavilion which will be built in a form of a Kazakh yurt will cover the area of 1,100 square meters.

Great Britain is a recognized technological leader and one of the global flagships in green energy sector. The ааirst EXPO was hosted in the 19th century namely by Great Britain.