EXPO 2017 guests may be offered permanent tickets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Company Astana EXPO 2017 is considering sales of permanent tickets for visiting the international exhibition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"This matter is now under heated discussion in the company and, perhaps, the changes will be made. We are now thinking on issuing permanent tickets instead of simple ones. But this opinion still remains an opinion and it will depend on the events to be confirmed soon by several companies", the Director of Commercialization Department of Astana Expo 2017 national company Daulet Yerkimbayev informed in a briefing.

According to him, the issuance of permanent tickets will depend on such meetings as multiday forums that will last for more than 2 days.

"For example, buying tickets every day within 5-7 days will be costly. We will specifically issue permanent tickets. But it is just planned as we still do not have a clear idea on how long such educational programs will last", he added.

In addition, the journalists asked whether they consider the permanent tickets for those who want to tour all the area of the exhibition and came from the other city exactly for that. In answer Yerkimbayev agreed that one can unlikely see everything for one day.

"Especially, if a person wants to make a good tour this will take two or three days as he/she thinks. If a person comes from a region he/she will need to stay. The content of the exhibition is very diverse and large. As to the permanent tickets, the question is still open and we will make a decision soon", he concluded.

As a reminder, the ticket cost ranges from KZT 4,000 to 8,000. One can buy tickets online or in ticket offices open in every regional centers of Kazakhstan and in several cities of Russia. Also, the category of Kazakh citizens who will get free tickets has been determined. The most expensive ticket is a limited souvenir ticket for KZT20,000. This week the tickets will be on sale along with railway tickets in all 220 railway ticket offices of the country.