EXPO-2017 guests to dive into feast of Italian fashion and cuisine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Italian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Stefano Ravagnan says his country invested its money, time and efforts to make sure guests of the Italian Pavilion at the upcoming International exhibition EXPO-2017 will see Italy from different perspectives, Kazinform reports.

The pavilion will give the visitors an insight into its history and technological achievements and serve as a platform for establishing new exciting business and people-to-people contacts.



According to Ambassador Ravagnan, all contacts established at the Italian Pavilion at EXPO-2017 will be used to develop Kazakhstani-Italian trade. Italy will bring not only energy but other companies that are still unknown in Kazakhstan to the exhibition.



In his words, every Italian province will showcase its delicacies and traditions during the EXPO-2017.



Kazakhstani students studying at Italian fashion schools will be a huge part of the pavilion, its Fashion for Future section in particular. They are expected to share their ideas and projects on how recycled materials can be used in fashion industry.



Italy also promises to surprise Almaty city residents with the VivaItalia event - the feast of Italian cuisine and fashion on September 23 after the EXPO-2017 event wraps up.



"I promise that everything you'll see there is a result of our work on establishing business contacts," the Italian diplomat stressed.



In conclusion, Ambassador Ravagnan expressed hope that both Astana and Kazakhstan will greatly benefit from the EXPO event.