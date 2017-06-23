EXPO-2017 hosts Lithuania's national day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The year 2017 marks the 25th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Lithuania, Astana Expo 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev said on the National Day of Lithuania, according to the EXPO-2017 media center.

He noted that Lithuania and Kazakhstan have established trust-based friendly and business relations.

"In recent years, the trade turnover has equaled $300 million. Lithuania is one of the first countries to support Kazakhstan in hosting Expo-2017," the Astana Expo 2017 Commissioner emphasized.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lithuania to the Republic of Kazakhstan Vytautas Naudužas emphasized that the energy in the world is increasingly getting green.

"We came to Expo 2017 for three months to gain new knowledge on Energy. We assume that by 2050 the world's population will have reached 9 billion and a quarter of the population will live in cities. By the time, the demand for energy can double as compared to 2000," Mr. Naudužas said.

As a part of the National Day, the official delegation visited the Kazakhstan pavilion "Nur-Alem" and the pavilion of Lithuania, where a laser show took place.