EXPO-2017: Hotel-train for tourists to be launched in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A hotel-train for tourists will be launched in Astana within the framework of the international exhibition "EXPO-2017", representative of "Astana EXPO-2017" Roza Asanbayeva told at the CCS media briefing.

According to her, it is done for the other regions of Kazakhstan to feel the economic effect of holding the EXPO in the country.

Tourist routes will be developed for these purposes so that foreign guests arriving in Kazakhstan could choose new routes to go and places to visit.

"We have organized the work on redirection of our popular tourist routes to Astana. For example, we have a trans-border train going along the Kazakhstan's part of the Great Silk Road. It used to be launched from Almaty, but now we discuss the opportunities to launch it from Astana to Almaty, then to Taraz, Shymkent, Turkestan and so on. The issue regarding launching a so-called hotel-train is being considered now as well. It is thought to be done on the analog of the Trans-Siberian Express of Russia," R. Asanbayeva added.