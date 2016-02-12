EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:32, 12 February 2016 | GMT +6

    EXPO 2017 international participants to gather in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Second Meeting of international participants of EXPO 2017 will take place in Astana on February 24-25, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The upcoming two-day meeting will bring together over 200 delegates from the countries that have officially confirmed their participation in the EXPO 2017 event. Participants will assess the work done so far and define further steps in preparations for this grandiose event.
    According to the ministry, over 70 countries and 13 international organizations have officially confirmed their participation in the EXPO event. JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" has already signed the participant agreements with 26 countries.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Kazakhstan Astana Ministry of Foreign Affairs Events EXPO projects and technologies Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!