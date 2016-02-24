EXPO 2017 international participants to ink 13 contracts in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 13 contracts will be signed at the 2nd meeting of EXPO 2017 international participants that is underway in Astana these days.

Nurbek Yergeshbayev, Deputy Director of the International Relations Department of "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC revealed the news Wednesday on the sidelines of the two-day meeting.

"278 delegates from 102 countries have arrived in the Kazakh capital to attend the meeting," said Mr. Yergeshbayev, adding that EXPO is a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate the latest technologies and draft concepts aimed at solution of the present-day problems in energy sector.

He noted that after today's meeting the total number of contracts signed with participating countries will make 40. "Today we are expecting to sign contracts with China, Russia, Hungary and other countries," Yergeshbayev said.

It is worth mentioning that on the second day delegates will familiarize with the EXPO facilities and pavilions.

To date, 75 countries have officially confirmed their participation in the upcoming EXPO 2017 event.