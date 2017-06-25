EXPO-2017: Italian regions present their achievements

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Saturday three Italian regions - Marche, Tuscany, and Umbria presented their achievements in the field of future energy at the Astana EXPO-2017.

Such union of these three central regions of Italy is dictated by the territorial cohesion, social integration and environmental sustainability that are goals that Marche, Tuscany, and Umbria adhere to in their policies. Each region has adapted its regional energy policy to the common European climate and energy goals.

"We create a synergy between the features and identity of each of our regions," said Anna Casini, vice president of the Marche region. According to her, consolidation of intellectual, cultural, historical and social potential of the three regions is based on their economic commonality, as well as on the aspects that allow us to consider ourselves "the center of Italy", while not abandoning our own identities.

In addition to the achievements in the field of energy, the regions presented an exhibition of art pottery. "Ceramic art is an ideal fusion of the energy of the Earth and the creativity of mankind," stressed Anna Casini. "The three exhibits showcase the beauty of the forms and energy of elements typical of nature: water, fire, air, and clay, three treasure chests full of secrets hidden in every Italian region, with its know-how, history, and tradition."

Marche is the central region of Italy, famous for its resorts, stretching along the coast of the Adriatic Sea. The region is the number one business hotspot in Italy and is the most industrialized in Europe with large production centers and strong export potential. Leather and footwear, textiles, clothing, timber and furniture, mechanics, food industry, shipbuilding are all the traditional sectors of Marche's economy, to which one can add innovative production in the field of new technologies.

Tuscany is located in the heart of Europe. An its active and diverse economy is represented by 390,000 companies. Tuscany is famous for its education and skills of highly skilled workers, it has a special quality of life that helps attract and retain the best professionals. Tuscany is actively developing renewable energy (geothermal, wind, biomass, and hydroelectric energy), and intelligent networks, supporting research and innovation in the field of energy.

Umbria is bordering Tuscany on the west and Marche in the east. The main branches of the economy here are agriculture (olives, grapes, tobacco), tourism, food and chemical industries. The economic policy of the region is aimed at gaining access to European and national resources to ensure the quality and competitiveness of the production system. Handicraft production here has very deep roots and, in combination with modern technologies, becomes the basis for the development of promising economic directions.