EXPO-2017 Madagascar presents its innovations in green energy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Madagascar has a great potential for developing renewable energy sources, said during the celebration of the National Day of Madagascar at the EXPO-2017 Vice Minister for Youth and Sports of Madagascar Robert Randrianirina, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the EXPO media center.

In his speech, he noted that renewable energy sources are a good opportunity to invest in the country.

"Renewable energy sources have great potential. Speaking of solar energy, its power is 2000 kW/m2, in most regions, there are 2800 daylight hours a year. Wind energy also has a great potential. The limit of wind power varies from 3 m/s to 25 m/s, within this limit energy can be produced in the north, south, and west of the island. This potential can be easily used in Madagascar for the successful development of renewable energy sources," said the Vice-Minister.

In turn, the responsible Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan, Zhanat Kozhakhmetov, stressed that the exhibition participants have a unique opportunity to get acquainted with the world trends in the development of renewable energy.

The concept of Madagascar pavilion reveals the country's energy potential. It presents modern technologies for efficient use of solar and wind energy.