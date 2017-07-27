EXPO-2017: More than 1.9 mln people arrive in Astana since opening

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the media center of the capital akimat, Astana's stations, airport, hotels, and catering facilities are coping with the increased load.

It is reported that since the opening of the exhibition in Kazakh capital, 1.9 million people arrived in Astana. Of them, about 1.2 million are tourists, said the director of Astana Convention Bureau Saniyar Aitekenov.

According to him, Astana's railway stations' passenger load is currently 60%, airport's - 70%. He noted that demand for tour operator services increased by 78% compared to the same period in 2016.

The occupancy rate of the capital's hotels increased to 60% (28% up vs. the same period of 2016).

The speaker also noted that the number of unique users of the official tourist portal welcometoastana.kz amounted to 18 thousand, the number of visits - 65 thousand. Mobile application Welcome to Astana has been downloaded 1156 times (iOS - 592, Android - 564).