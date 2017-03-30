EXPO 2017 not to affect food prices - minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov believes that the EXPO 2017 will not affect prices in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Honestly, I don't think that the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 will affect the level of prices. Of course, it is obvious that it will affect prices at hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions. But it won't affect food prices in the Kazakh capital," Minister Suleimenov noted.



In his words, the EXPO in Astana will coincide with seasonal drop in food prices.



"It is the period of harvesting. Food supplies from southern Kazakhstan and abroad will grow dramatically. So, we don't expect any changes in food prices. As for prices at the spots of tourist attraction, it [tourist inflow] will be profitable for our SMEs and tourism sector," he added.



As a reminder, the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 will take place in Astana from June 10 through September 10, 2017.